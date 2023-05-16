Mother Charged After Body of Newborn Baby Found in Central Florida Dumpster: Police

Police in a central Florida city have charged the mother after the body of her newborn baby was found in a dumpster behind a business last Thursday morning.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports 34-year-old Brusela D'Enstachio-Lugo turned herself in to Lakeland Police after the department released photos of several persons of interest.

D'Enstachio-Lugo said she had no idea she was pregnant because she only experienced mild symptoms. The baby was stillborn and had a severe brain deformity, according to a preliminary medical examiner’s report.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor says a man was going through the dumpster on the 3600 block of South Florida Avenue when he found a bag with a fetus inside. Taylor said the bag contained “a male baby" with the placenta and umbilical cord, adding that the child had likely been dead for hours before authorities arrived.

D'Enstachio-Lugo said she could not go to a hospital because she is an immigrant lacking permanent legal status and could not afford it. She was charged for improperly moving and storing human remains.