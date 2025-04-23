Mother charged with attempted murder after stabbing 3-year-old daughter in Palm Beach

A mother was arrested on Monday after being accused of stabbing her 3-year-old daughter multiple times in Palm Beach County, deputies said.

Roshawn S. Gatlin, 27, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

During her court appearance, a judge denied Gatlin's bond.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the home after receiving reports of a stabbing.

An arrest report said that once deputies were at the scene, they met with the victim's father who told them he had cameras at the home that allegedly showed Gatlin going into the kitchen and leaving with a large knife.

In another video, Gatlin was allegedly seen taking her daughter's hand and bringing her to a nearby hallway, the report said.

Gatlin's daughter, the report said, was transported to the hospital and reportedly suffered around 20 stab wounds to her chest and one on her right arm.