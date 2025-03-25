Mother charged with manslaughter after child dies from ingesting meth in Riviera Beach hotel

A mother was arrested In Riviera Beach after her 5-year-old child died after ingesting Methamphetamine, police said.

Heather Opsincs was charged with aggravated manslaughter.

According to Riviera Police, on Sunday, officers arrived at a hotel room where they found the child receiving medical attention.

An arrest report said a babysitter was watching over the child at the hotel when they saw the child grabbing a bottle of orange juice and drinking it. The child said the juice tasted weird and then went to the bathroom.

After coming out of the bathroom, the child came out shaking and had rashes on their arms, the report said.

The child, the report said, was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital in critical condition, where they would later die.

During their investigation, it was revealed that Opsincs left her child alone in the hotel room with the babysitter, where they were able to access meth.

After denying she wasn't a drug user, detectives administered two drug tests and her results were positive for meth.

Opsincs was taken into custody and was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.