A mother accused of murdering her 6-year-old son after his body was found in their St. Lucie County home was arrested, deputies said.

Rhonda Paulynice, 41, was charged with second-degree murder, failing to report a death and altering a body after it was deceased.

Following the death of her son, Ra'myl Pierre, Paulynice's bond was denied.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, deputies arrived at a home in the 2500 block of Bedford Drive near Fort Pierce to do a welfare check. Pierre's school requested the check because he hasn't been in school since May 14.

An arrest report said that when deputies got to the home, they found Paulynice outside and they walked inside the home with her.

Once inside the home with Paulynice, one deputy noticed that she was acting odd and didn't remove her sunglasses, the report said. They then asked her where her son was and she pointed to a door.

When a deputy knocked on the door and heard no response, Paulynice told them they could go inside the room.

Once inside the room, the report said, the deputy saw her son lying on a bed, while his body was wrapped in fabric with only his face exposed.

Recognizing that the child was dead, Paulynice was then detained.

During their investigation, deputies noticed that items in the home "were overly organized." Inside the home, there were no sentimental items except family pictures on the fridge.

A garbage bag was found in the laundry room that was filled with clean children's clothes.

Documents revealed that Paulynice was able to say goodbye to her son before the body was removed.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro during a conference said Paulynice was allegedly told by God to exorcise demons from her son's body.

Del Toro said Paulynice allegedly attempted to preserve her son's body after he died. He also believes her son has been dead since May 18, which was the last day Paulynice said she talked to him.