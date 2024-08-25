Mother charged with 4-year-old son's murder 11 years after he was found dead in Coral Springs apartment

A South Florida mother has been charged in her own son's murder, more than a decade after the child was found dead in their apartment.

Destene Simmons was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

4-year-old Antwan Hope was found dead in the apartment at 9022 NW 28th Drive in Coral Springs, back on June 10, 2013 after Simmons called 911 several times, according to police.

Hope's father had custody of him at the time of his death, police said. He filed two lawsuits with several allegations including Simmons attempting to suffocate Hope with a pillow two years before he died.

One lawsuit alleges that Hope was either murdered by Simmons during an unsupervised visit, or that he died as a result of severe neglect due to Simmons' mental incapacity to properly care for her son.

His father's lawsuits were both dismissed, court records show.

About 11 years after Hope was found dead, Broward Sheriff's Deputies arrested Simmons on Friday.

911 calls made by Simmons on June 10, 2013 were released a few weeks after Hope's death.

In the first call, made on Monday, June 10 at 11:25 a.m., Simmons asks the dispatcher to have someone come to her address. However, when the dispatcher asks what’s happening, she hangs up.

Her call couldn't be traced to an address because she used a cell phone. But 16 minutes later, she called again.

This time, Simmons gave an address, but still refused to say what was going on, and again hung up.

Officers said they arrived at the address and called Simmons, but she didn't answer. Then, 30 minutes after her initial 911 call, Simmons called back, one final time. When the dispatcher tried to get more information, she hung up the phone again.

Officers found the 4-year-old boy dead when they went inside their apartment, police said. Simmons was questioned but later released.

Simmons was arrested on an unrelated charge, driving with a suspended license, following her son's death.