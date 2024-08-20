‘Watch me kill': Mother caught on video whipping 3-year-old daughter with hanger

Miami Gardens Police arrested a mother after video showed her whipping and beating her 3-year-old toddler with a hanger, according to records.

Aaliyah Shantrelle Herring, 25, is now facing two child abuse-related charges.

David Jones told NBC6 he was Facetiming his ex-partner and mother of his child when suddenly the conversation turned violent.

“Blowing up my phone telling me to pick up (the child)…saying that she had it, I'm making excuses… and not caring for her. I’m not acting like the father I was supposed to be,” Jones said, explaing why Herring was upset during the Facetime call.

Jones said he started screen recording when Herring began beating their child with what appeared to be a hanger.

The couple is broken up and Jones has supervised visits.

“Since you don’t want to handle your own kid. Guess what? I’ll eliminate her my damn self, how about that?” Herring says during the call.

"Still don’t want to shut up? That’s fine, y'all going to watch me kill your kid, how about that?" she says at one point.

Records show Herring repeatedly struck the baby and threatened to kill her.

Herring told police during an interview that she was “disciplining the victim for throwing a remote at her.” The woman later claimed the victim's father created the video with artificial intelligence and that was not her in the video.

Judge Mindy Glazer granted her the ability to get out of jail but ordered her to stay away from the 3-year-old.

Jones said the victim is with Herring’s stepmother.