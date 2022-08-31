Mother, Daughter Accused of Shoplifting Over $6K in Clothing at Hard Rock Casino Store

A Miami Shores mother and daughter are charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing $6,442 worth of clothing from the LUX fashion store at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Maryellen Bailey, 79, and Lisa Bailey, 51, took turns distracting the lone employee while the other stuffed clothing in their handbag on July 20, according to the arrest reports.

Among the items taken were a $5,995 Natalia Fedner Midas Racerback gunmetal dress, two black Dolcezza beach cover-ups, and a Dolcezza miniskirt, the report stated.

One of the Baileys also purchased a few items before leaving the store with the stolen items in her purse, Seminole Police said.

The Baileys were identified by tracking the license plate on their car that was recorded in surveillance video, police said.

Detectives said they obtained the Baileys’ phone numbers and arranged to meet with them at the police station the next day.

Both women showed up with the stolen clothing and one offered to write a letter of apology to the LUX store owner, which she did, police said.

During questioning, investigators said the mother and daughter admitted to stealing the clothing and said they had been shoplifting since 2020 but this was the first time they had been caught.

Following further investigation, both women were arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and both were released from the Broward County Jail on $7,500 bond each, records show.