Mother demands answers after son's body found days after Plantation motorcycle crash

A mother is demanding answers after her son's body was found in a Plantation canal days after he was in a motorcycle crash.

Investigators said Martin Goon Jr. — a father of two children — was on his motorcycle on Feb. 1 when he was involved in the crash on the Florida Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard.

Goon had fallen from the exit ramp into a canal. But at the time, first responders only saw the crashed motorcycle at the scene and didn’t see a body or know that someone had fallen into the canal.

Two days later, on Feb. 3, Goon's body was discovered, drowned in the canal.

"Everybody loved him," said his mother, Terri Johnson. "He made friends with anybody he came across and everybody wants answers as to why he’s gone."

She believes investigators didn't do enough.

"Did they look at all?" Johnson said. "I mean if the bike was right there on the ramp, right where he went over, did they look at all? They just assumed maybe it was left stolen or wrecked."

Goon’s girlfriend reported him missing when he didn’t come home that night, Johnson said.

"We blew up social media immediately," she said.

Johnson remembered her son — who worked in security — as friendly, outgoing and dedicated to his family.

"It’s taken a lot out of us," she said. "It’s the idea that he was lost for so many days in the water."

The mother doesn't know what caused the crash. She now has a lot of questions for investigators.

"I want to know why you didn’t look for him when you found a wrecked motorcycle," she said. "Cause maybe he didn’t have to die."

NBC6 reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol with Johnson’s concerns, and a spokesperson said in response: "If the family has any questions in regards to the investigation they are given all the information to contact the investigations office."