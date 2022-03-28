Mother Frustrated After Teen Stranded in Colombia Due to Flight Delays

A Pinecrest family says they are fed up with an airline after a teen got stranded in Colombia due to flight delays.

Stranded passengers in Colombia were shouting at American Airlines employees when a flight to Miami International was delayed on Saturday.

Valentina Matthies says her 16-year-old son Ricardo ended up missing an important exam at school on Monday.

"The flight kept getting delayed, first by an hour, then by two, then by three," she said.

Matthies says her son was traveling with his stepbrother and both got stranded in Colombia from Saturday to Sunday morning.

"The flight gets delayed yet again to 10, then yet again to 11, then yet again to 2, then yet again to 4," she said. "They keep postponing it and postponing it, and at one point yesterday, people were really, really frustrated."

So frustrated that passengers started shouting and chanting until airport officials called the police.

American Airlines sent a statement to NBC 6, saying in part, "American Airlines flight 1128 from Medellin to Miami was canceled due to a maintenance issue. Customers were reaccommodated on other flights, including flight 9600, which was scheduled to depart Sunday and later delayed ... We apologize to customers whose travel plans were impacted."

Customers who weren't rebooked on earlier flights were provided hotel accommodations and meal vouchers, the airline added.

For now, Matthies says she's not flying with American any time soon. Matthies ended up booking her son on Viva Airlines back to MIA.

