Mother in rehab seeks justice after son killed in Florida City drive-by

A mother is seeking justice after her son was gunned down in Florida City last Sunday.

Days after her son's death, deputies have not arrested anyone for his murder.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Whitney Everett was in a rehab center when deputies said someone shot and killed her son, 19-year-old Elijah Everett.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Elijah was outside on Northwest 13th Street and was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Deputies don't have any information about the shooter or shooters.

Whitney is in a rehab center in Miami because she's paralyzed.

She was in a car accident almost two years ago and broke her neck.

Whitney said after the accident, her family got separated.

She said Elijah lived up north but came down to Florida City this past weekend to visit her when someone murdered him.

Although detectives said this was a drive-by, Whitney believes someone set her son up.

"I'm just mad I wasn't there, I couldn't be there for him," she said. "Of course, I would want someone to talk and turn themselves in, give them info they know but that's not going to happen but that's okay because it will come out, everything that happens in the dark will come to the light, in Jesus name I pray, amen."

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.