Mother Killed, 2 Sons Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys

A woman was killed and her two sons were injured Monday after they hit a bridge during a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys.

The Key West Citizen reports the accident took place around 5 p.m. when the three victims slammed into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where the mother was declared dead. Both sons were taken to a nearby hospital in Marathon. Police have not released the identity of the victims, but said they were in the Keys for vacation.

U.S. Coast Guard and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

