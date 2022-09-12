Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest

A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday.

Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.

Emily Feria, the victim’s sister, wants both suspects to be charged as adults. So far, they face a number of charges, but as juveniles.

“She died without even saying goodbye to her kids,” said Feria. “I’m going to fight…whatever I have to do…if I have to stand at the state’s attorney’s office every day.”

Last month, 35-year-old Maria Tellez was killed and several others were injured when police say the teen suspects stole a car from a Ft. Lauderdale home and led police on a chase.

During that chase, police say they crashed the vehicle on Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park.

Surveillance video appears to show the two suspects running through a gas station shortly after the crash. They were arrested a short time later.

"This is not the first time; maybe the first time they killed someone…maybe the first time they took someone’s life, which is my sister, but there has to be adult charges here,” said Feria.

Last month, the then 13-year-old suspect faced misdemeanor charges. Police say he was the passenger in the stolen vehicle that crashed into traffic. He turned 14-years-old this month. NBC 6 has learned he has more than 20 previous open cases against him, unrelated to this incident.

The 15-year-old suspect faces more serious charges including grand theft auto and eluding police. Records indicate he has two open cases against him that are unrelated to the August robbery/crash.

It’s unclear how their previous run-ins with the law will affect their cases going forward.

The 14-year-old suspect is scheduled for another court appearance on September 14th.

The 15-year-old suspect is due back in court next month.