Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash Causing by Fleeing Teens Being Laid to Rest

The family of a mother killed in a crash in Oakland Park last month that was caused by teens fleeing from police said their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday.

Maria Tellez was being laid to rest after a funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale.

The 35-year-old mother of three was killed back on Aug. 28.

Authorities said a 13-year-old and 15-year-old who were fleeing from police in a stolen car crashed into multiple vehicles at an intersection, killing Tellez and injuring several other people.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed the teens fleeing the scene on foot. They were later taken into custody.

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. NBC 6's Chris Hush reports

The 15-year-old faces charges including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding with serious injury or death, and resisting an officer without violence. The 13-year-old is facing misdemeanor charges.

Both teens appeared in juvenile court where it was learned the 15-year-old is already on probation for two other cases, and the 13-year-old has 25 open court cases.

Sister Emily Freia is now taking care of Tellez's son and two daughters, and she's demanding that the teens be charged as adults.

"These kids, they have a long history already. This is not the first time, maybe the first time they killed someone, maybe the first time they took someone's life which is my sister, but it has to be adult charges here," Freia said. "I'm gonna fight, whatever I have to do, it I have to stay on the state’s attorney’s office every day from now on."

The teens could still be charged as adults. The 15-year-old is due back in court next month, and the 13-year-old will go before a judge later this month.