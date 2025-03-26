‘I want answers': Mother makes emotional plea for justice a year after son is murdered in Florida City

More than a year has passed since a mother says her son was shot to death in Florida City. She says police have not arrested anyone for his murder.

Kim Geathers is now making an emotional plea for justice.

“I want answers, justice, I'm not giving up,” Geathers said.

Geathers is fighting to get justice for her son, Ricardo Sinclair Geathers. She says someone murdered him last March in Florida City.

She spoke with NBC6 on Tuesday in the spot where she says her son died on Northwest 16th Street and 5th Avenue. Her son was in an argument when someone shot him in the back of the head.

“I don't think a mother should have to grieve about their child being shot in the middle of the road for no apparent reason,” Geathers said. “It hasn't been fun, it hasn't been easy, but my God is going to handle it.”

Ricardo had just turned 30 years old, and he was Geathers’ youngest child.

“I loved the ground my baby walked on, you hear me, but the devil still hasn’t won,” Geathers said.

More than a year later, Geathers believes she will get justice sooner rather than later, but she's asking the community for help.

“What if it's your sister or brother who gets shot in the road? Because it's not going to be over with so we need to start coming forward,” Geathers said.

While she waits for justice, she's leaning on her faith.

“I'm keeping God first through the midst of it all and just keep praying that He get this case resolved,” Geathers said.

NBC6 reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Tuesday to get an update on the investigation.