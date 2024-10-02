‘My baby girl': Matching tattoos with mom identify woman killed in crash into canal

A devastated mother mourns her youngest daughter after she was killed when she crashed into a canal in Cooper City on Wednesday.

“That was my baby girl, that was my youngest daughter, and she had so many plans for the future,” Blanche Pastore said in tears. “I just pray to God, he’s got his arms around her right now.”

Pastore's daughter, 23-year-old Caitlynn Heron, was driving the car when she crashed into the canal at Griffin Road and Southwest 90th Avenue around 6 a.m.

“We got a phone call because her boyfriend was in the car and his mom called my other daughter, and my daughter called me, and they identified her by our matching tattoos,” Pastore said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Those matching tattoos are angel numbers, "222," to signify prosperity and guardians.

Heron's boyfriend was able to get out, but Heron did not.

She was found dead inside the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Her boyfriend was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Aerial footage captured more than a dozen emergency vehicles parked near the canal as divers searched the waters. Emotional people could also be seen approaching the scene. One woman collapsed to the ground with her head in her hands.

The footage later showed the damaged white vehicle being pulled from the canal.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said investigators believe it was a single-car crash and said the car crashed into part of a small bridge before it went into the water.

"This is a very tragic and heartbreaking situation and our hearts go out to the family of the young woman who died here today and all those who know and care about her," Codd told reporters.

Authorities said they are also investigating how the crash happened.

The incident left the westbound lanes of Griffin Road from Pine Island Road to the 8800 block of Griffin Road shut down. Orange Drive was also shut down between the 8700 and 8800 blocks, BSO said.

Griffin Road will reopen soon, but Orange Drive is likely stay closed for awhile, authorities said.

Heron's family now hopes she’s remembered for her beautiful life, and not the tragic way she died.

“She was just a beautiful person,” her mother said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.