Mother of 17-year-old fatally stabbed in Brickell high-rise, attorney launch investigation

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed at a luxury Brickell high-rise condo is speaking out for the first time since his murder.

Christine Maron on Monday was joined by her lawyer Michael Haggard during a press conference in Coral Gables, where they announced the launch of their investigation into what they said was a “catastrophic failure” in building security measures.

They also expect a lawsuit with several defendants named to be filed within the coming weeks once they complete their investigation.

According to Miami Police, Dominic Ferrell was staying with his father at the Icon Brickell building on June 8 when officers said he was stabbed to death by a stranger in his sleep.

Ferrell had been a student at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Miami, and was most recently a student at Miami Beach Senior High.

Ferrell's mother was not able to say much because the lawsuit has yet to be filed but she did thank the community for the support her family has received.

"I lost him in the most tragic and senseless way imaginable," Maron said. "No mother or parent should ever go through this heartbreaking loss. My family is completely shattered and broken as we grieve his loss and try to pick up the pieces."

During the press conference, attorneys said Ferrell was staying in an Airbnb with his father when the suspect, 26-year-old Kyrill Kehl, entered the unit through an unlocked door after he was able to follow a group of people into an elevator.

After stabbing Ferrell, police said Kehrl, who was visiting Miami from Arizona, ran to a construction site across the street, where he was found dead from an apparent fall from one of the floors.

On Monday, NBC6 learned that fire rescue was called on Kehl hours before the stabbing and was treated in the lobby of the Icon Building.

Attorneys said security let the suspect loiter in the icon lobby for hours before he followed other residents into the elevator that you usually need a key fob to access.

They are demanding answers from the building’s owners, management, the security company and even the owner of the Airbnb where Ferrell was staying.

"For this to happen this way at a building like this, with every failure that you could think of with regard to security happening is really unexplainable as I've said," Haggard said. "This could have happened to anyone, anyone, and unfortunately, unthinkably it happened to Dominic and Christine."

A scholarship is being set up in his name through a GoFundMe account and 100% of the funds will go to the four different schools he attended, including three that are in South Florida.