Manslaughter charges for mom of twins, 3, found in car on I-95 after she jumped from overpass

The South Florida mother of 3-year-old twins who were found unresponsive inside a car on Interstate 95 is now facing manslaughter charges in their deaths.

Shirlene Alcime, 42, was rolled into a courtroom Friday in a wheelchair and wearing a green vest, where she was charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter. She has pleaded not guilty.

It's been six months since officers who responded to a medical emergency on the highway found Alcime's children in the car before she jumped off the overpass.

She survived and was initially charged with child neglect.

"The Medical Examiner has determined that the cause of death for the victims in this case is homicide, as such, the filing of formal murder charges is pending with the Miami Dade State Attorneys Office," Miami-Dade County Police said in early August.

Authorities have not yet provided more information on how Alcime is accused of killing the children.

The twins, identified as Milendhet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet, were found on Feb. 2, after officers responded to a call for a medical emergency on northbound I-95 near the Florida's Turnpike extension around 2 a.m.

Their mother jumped off the overpass as first responders arrived at the scene.

Footage obtained by NBC6 shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper responding to the scene a short time later, after several Miami-Dade Police officers and fire rescue workers had already arrived.

Alcime's silver Toyota Highlander can be seen on the side of the highway with its doors open as paramedics are seen running.

Radio transmissions between law enforcement can be heard in the background.

"We have a Black female that jumped off the bridge and is laying on the tracks, we're northbound 95 right before the Turnpike," says one person.

"Is she still alive?" a person asks several minutes later.

"She is," another person responds.

According to an arrest report, Alcime told investigators she'd been plotting to kill the two children and herself for the previous two months, "due to her current financial status and multiple debt(s) that she owes."

The arrest report said Alcime drove around with the twins throughout the day on Feb. 1, looking for a bridge to jump from before she finally decided on the I-95 overpass.

"The defendant admitted to contemplating jumping off the bridge with both victims or throwing them off one by one and then jumping to end their lives," the report said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.