Mother of 4 Killed in Hit-and-Run in Dania Beach

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run in Dania Beach that left a mother of four dead.

The incident happened just befre 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West State Road 84.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the victim, identified by friends as 42-year-old Brenda Martinez, was on a bicycle but had fallen off and was trying to get up when she was struck by a pickup truck.

The truck, a dark Chevrolet Silverado, fled the scene without stopping.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Friends said Martinez was with her teen son at the time. She also had three other children and had recently become a grandmother, friends said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.