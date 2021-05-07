Broward County

Mother of 4 Killed in Hit-and-Run in Dania Beach

Authorities searching for driver who killed 42-year-old Brenda Martinez

By NBC 6 Digital Team

GoFundMe

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run in Dania Beach that left a mother of four dead.

The incident happened just befre 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West State Road 84.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the victim, identified by friends as 42-year-old Brenda Martinez, was on a bicycle but had fallen off and was trying to get up when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Local

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Man Hurt, Gunman Sought After Shooting Near Metrorail Station in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade 6 hours ago

Police Searching for Miami Teen Girl Missing Since Wednesday

The truck, a dark Chevrolet Silverado, fled the scene without stopping.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Friends said Martinez was with her teen son at the time. She also had three other children and had recently become a grandmother, friends said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyDania Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us