Mother of ‘Baby June' pleads guilty to manslaughter in infant's death

The South Florida mother of "Baby June" — an infant whose body was found floating in a seaside inlet in 2018 — was sentenced to prison after she plead guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.

Arya Singh, 30, was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child and abuse of a dead human body, WPTV reported.

Singh was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 10 years of probation following her release.

Investigators have arrested the mother of "Baby June," who was found floating in the ocean in Boynton Beach back in 2018. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

"Ms. Singh went to a hotel room alone and gave birth to a child. As a result of her actions or inactions, the baby died. Ms. Singh never called 911, she never sought medical treatment, she never asked for help for her child, and she never dropped the baby off at a fire station," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "As the child’s mother, under the circumstances she placed herself in, she was the only person who could have saved that child’s life. Instead she disposed of her baby in the Boynton Inlet, in the hopes no one would know what she had done. There must be a consequence for that. And in this case, the consequence is 14 years of prison followed by 10 years of probation. Justice has been served with this sentence."

The remains of "Baby June" were found June 1, 2018, in the Boynton Beach Inlet. An off-duty firefighter aboard a charter boat saw the body and called authorities.

Singh was arrested years later, in December 2022, after detectives used DNA collected from the father and covertly from Singh herself. A genealogy website helped piece together the baby's family tree.

Cellphone records also showed Singh had been near the inlet about 40 hours before the baby's body was found.