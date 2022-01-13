Mother of Child Killed in Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run Speaks

Tyricka Williams is mourning the death of her six-year-old daughter, Andrea Fleming, who was struck along with 5 other children in a hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors in December.

"This was her bracelet that she wore everyday so to feel a little connection with my baby so I wear it every day," Williams said. "That's a baby, that's a six-year-old baby, like she didn't even have a chance. She died on the scene with her eyes open. She didn't deserve this. She didn't."

The driver allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run was later identified as Sean Greer.

Detectives say Greer tried to get around a bus and slammed into the six children in front of a building in Wilton Manors killing Andrea and five-year-old Kylie Jones.

The other children: Laziyah stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre and Draya Fleming were injured and taken to the hospital.

Andrea and her sister, nine-year-old Draya, were visiting their father and were going to the store when the accident happened.

Draya went to the hospital in critical condition but she's now making rapid progress.

Meanwhile, Greer was in back in court Thursday facing updated charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing bodily injury and driving without a license.

Greer's bond was increased to more than $750,000 and he remains in jail. Tyricka Williams says she's dealing with her grief by taking it one day at a time.

Funeral arrangements for Andrea are set next week at Jordan Grove Baptist Church.