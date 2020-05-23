Mother of Deceased 9-Year-Old Boy Arrested on Murder Charges

What to Know Patricia Ripley, mother of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley, was arrested on murder charges Saturday morning

An Amber Alert was issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley out of Miami-Dade

The Amber Alert was canceled after Ripley's body was found Friday morning

The mother of a Miami-Dade boy who was found dead after reportedly being abducted, was arrested early Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Corrections records, 45-year-old Patricia Ripley was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Questions still remain in the death of Alejandro Ripley, who was allegedly abducted before his body was found hours later. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports.

The body of her 9-year-old son, Alejandro Ripley, was discovered Friday morning, hours after Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert for the child.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a body of what appeared to be a child had been found in the area Southwest 62nd Street and 138th Court. Footage showed the body in a waterway near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Chris Thomas told reporters at a news conference Friday that someone reported the body in the waterway shortly before 8 a.m.

The Florida Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley has been cancelled. We are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.

If you would like further information, please call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423. — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020

Officers had initially responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot at 15750 Southwest 88th Street late Thursday night looking for Ripley, who they described as autistic and non-verbal.

Miami-Dade police said Ripley's mother told investigators that they were driving on Southwest 88th Street when she noticed they were being followed by an unknown vehicle that tried to side-swipe her vehicle.

Patricia Ripley said the other vehicle forced her to veer onto Southwest 158th Avenue and she was blocked in while a man who was a passenger in the other car ambushed her and demanded drugs, police said.

Patricia Ripley said she told the man she didn't have any drugs, and he took her cellphone and the boy and fled in the other car, police said.

Cameras captured the moment Patricia was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in handcuffs.

Police have not commented on the arrest, but according to corrections records, Patricia is being held with no bond.

