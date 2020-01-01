Mother of High School Football Star Killed by Train Posts Tearful Message

Family members and friends continue to seek answers for why a high school football star was struck by a train in Deerfield Beach on Monday.

Police say 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy was struck just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 4th Avenue and 10th Street before being rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

In a tearful message on social media, Gowdy’s mother offered some insight into what may have led to his death.

“A few days ago, Bryce was talking crazy…he kept talking about the signs and symbols he was seeing,” said Shibbon Mitchell in a now deleted Facebook video. “He kept saying he could see people for who they really are. He was really happy, though, talking about his future.”

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, along with other outlets, are reporting that the medical examiner ruled Gowdy's death a suicide, but police have not released any details on what caused Gowdy to be in front of the train as their investigation continues.

“He had a lot of questions about spirituality and life,” Mitchell said, fighting through tears while saying her family was currently homeless and living out of a car. “He kept asking if I was going to be okay, if his brothers were going to be okay.”

Gowdy was a star wide receiver and defensive back at Deerfield Beach High School and was scheduled to attend Georgia Tech, where he signed a football scholarship just two weeks before his death.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help with his funeral.

Anyone who is struggling with issues is advised to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK for free confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.