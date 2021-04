Police are investigating after the mother of a girl who was spotted alone in the lobby of a North Miami Beach building early Wednesday morning was found.

The North Miami Beach Police Department released a photo of the little girl who was found at 2150 Northeast 169th Street.

🗣🗣🗣 Attention! We are seeking your help in attempting to return this little girl to her family. She was found in the lobby of 2150 NE 169th ST. If you have any information, please contact us at 305 949 5500. 637 pic.twitter.com/qBKakUcPXA — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) April 21, 2021

Shortly after 9 a.m., the mother of the child was found and the two were reunited.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating.