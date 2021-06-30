Mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Among Confirmed Dead in Condo Collapse

The family of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega confirmed his mother, 92-year-old Hilda, was among those killed in the condo collapse in Surfside on June 24th.

North Bay Village posted a message on social media saying the family lost “the heart and soul” and “matriarch” of their family.

“The Noriega family was notified last evening of the recovery and positive identification of his mother from the Champlain Towers South catastrophic scene,” the message read in part. “The family has asked for privacy as they deal with this horrific and painful loss.”

As of Wednesday morning, 12 people have been confirmed to have died in the collapse while another 149 are unaccounted for.

Shortly after the collapse, the Noriega family rushed to the scene hoping 92-year-old Hilda would be okay. Her grandson, Michael, and his family stood on the side of the collapsed building.

"It was really like a scene out of a movie," Michael said to NBC 6 last Sunday. "I fell to my knees in realization that my grandmother was in the building that just collapsed."

In disbelief, the family peered through the area looking for signs of life. Carlos Noriega found a birthday card and more.

"This is actually my grandmother and my grandfather in their younger years and my father," Michael said while holding a picture.

The family saw the items, including a house blessing on paper that was found, as a sign of hope.

"It gave me a lot of peace to know that whether my grandmother's soul is in that rubble, it would be a miracle to bring her out alive," Michael said. "But if her soul is in heaven, then I know that she is with Jesus. Either way, we are good. So, we have found comfort in that."