‘Can't process it': Mom of woman found dead on I-95 speaks after man charged in murder

With a pink urn holding her daughter’s ashes behind her, underneath a Hello Kitty plushie and a rose, Maria Benitez says there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think of her daughter.

Nahomi Cittadini was just 22 when she was found dead, her body unclothed in a grassy area near Interstate 95 and Ives Dairy Road back on Dec. 7.

Court records show that the suspect, 29-year-old Lorent Pion—a convicted felon—was initially charged with failing to stop at the scene and aggravated fleeing after he allegedly led police on a chase hours after Cittadini's body was found.

On Tuesday, Pion's charges were upgraded to include second-degree murder.

“I can’t process it,” Benitez said in tears. “My daughter was a very happy person, she liked being with her family, her friends.”

Recalling the months before Cittadini’s death to NBC6 sister station Telemundo 51, Benitez said Pion had beat and threatened her daughter. She said she didn’t know of the extent of the alleged abuse, but was aware that her daughter had been hit once, and police were called.

Tuesday was the first time she saw the violence her daughter suffered with her own eyes, when she was shown a video taken in August that appears to show Pion beating Cittadini.

The footage is hard to watch.

“He grabs her by the hair and throws her against the ground,” Benitez said, her face contorting in confusion. “How does justice put an ankle monitor on him and give him a chance to leave? They have to be tougher about that. Not because it’s my daughter, but because it happens to more girls, too.”

She said in the months before her death, her daughter had been threatened by Pion, and was going to leave to New York.

“She was going to get her ID because he had stolen her ID so she couldn’t travel anymore, and on Tuesday she was going to get her ID and on Friday she was going to leave to New York,” Benitez said. “I think he must have found out.”

While Benitez insists her daughter and the suspect were not romantically involved, alleging that he stalked her and held her against her will, arrest reports detail that they lived together at least a year.

“I told her [to leave] many times, but she was scared. She said he’d threaten her with doing something to her dad or to me,” Benitez said. “He was obsessed with her… What he would repeat to me is that my daughter had been born for him.”

Benitez also accuses Pion of shooting up her home in October of 2024. It was not immediately clear if that incident was ever reported to police.

The day before she died, Cittadini had been partying with her friends, celebrating her birthday, her mother said. She was supposed to meet her father to go fishing early the next morning.

Instead, an arrest warrant describes a brutal battle before 6 a.m. Witnesses reportedly saw Pion and Cittadini fighting on the shoulder of I-95, when he dragged her onto the roadway and beat her as she kicked back, trying to defend herself.

One witness told authorities that the suspect “continued punching” the victim, “keeping her down on the travel lane,” until he suddenly jumped back and a car hit her.

Pion sent a letter to a judge last month asking for his charges to be dropped. He claimed he was innocent, that a car accident caused her death and the driver at fault is on the loose.

Benitez said a second-degree murder charge doesn’t do the crime justice.

“They have to charge him with first-degree. He has to die in jail,” she said, seething. “It’s not going to bring back my daughter, but it will give me more relief in my soul, at least a little.”

Benitez also expressed frustration at the lack of information she’s received from detectives. She said reporters were the ones to provide her with the arrest warrant that details a complicated timeline.

“In the end, I don’t know what happened. I really don’t know what happened to my daughter. The only thing I know is that she’s not here,” she said, breaking down. “If they’re saying that there were multiple calls at 6 in the morning, the death certificate I have says they arrived at 7:17. That’s an hour and 17 minutes after the calls. In an area close to Aventura, an area where there’s always police. If they would’ve gotten there in time, this could’ve been avoided, maybe I’d have my daughter in a hospital, but she’d be alive.”

For now, Benitez has set up a small altar in her daughter's memory. The soft pink urn has a photo of Cittadini in the middle, the plushies she loved in life close by.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.