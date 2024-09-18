‘I just froze': Mother says Dania Beach home was shot up several times

A South Florida mother is living in fear after she says someone shot up her Dania Beach apartment several times.

Yanisa Martinez was home with her brother on Sept. 6 when someone started shooting through her kitchen window. She was in her bedroom.

“We just heard, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Martinez said. “I just kind of froze. I stood there, and I realized, that's gunshots – my house is getting shot up.”

Martinez's brother was in the living room. She didn’t know if he was okay.

“I just kept thinking, 'My brother is hit' – I was screaming on the phone with 911, saying my brother was hit, I wasn't sure,” Martinez said.

Martinez says her apartment was shot up about a dozen times. Her brother was sitting on the couch and the bullets narrowly missed him and went through the wall. On the other side of the wall is her daughter’s room. She was not home at the time.

“Usually she is sleeping on the couch or she does play in her room, or we're in my room and we're sitting at the table,” Martinez said. “If my daughter was here it would have been different, it would have been way different.”

Martinez says the damage is a daily reminder that she and her brother could have lost their life.

“You can't go around thinking you have a right to say who lives and who doesn't,” Martinez said. “There was glass everywhere, all of my things were broken, I'm looking at the bullet holes through my window, my wall but it didn't really hit me what just happened and why somebody would want to do that.”

She wants to move, but she also wants the person or people responsible caught.

“At the end of the day, justice doesn't always work, but God works in a different way and karma is going to get you regardless,” Martinez said.

Martinez says BSO has come by regularly since the shooting. BSO confirmed they are investigating a shooting but we’re waiting to learn more about the investigation.

Martinez created a GoFundMe to raise money to move.