Mother Shot, Killed While Driving With Her 6 Kids During Dispute Outside Miami-Dade Park

A mother who was driving with six children inside her SUV was shot and killed during a dispute outside a Miami-Dade park Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Northeast 159th Street, outside Oak Grove Park.

Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez said the mother, later identified as 33-year-old Jeretha Lawson, got into an argument with another group inside a car.

Someone inside the other car pulled out a gun and shot at Lawson, who ended up crashing into two other cars, Rodriguez said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lawson died at the scene. Her children, aged between 7-17, weren't hurt by the gunfire or the crash.

NBC6's Xochitl Hernandez has more on the scene Tuesday that claimed the life of one woman.

Footage showed three vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the crash, including a white sedan, a silver sedan and a black SUV.

Multiple officers from Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police were at the scene, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a death investigation was underway, but haven't released any other details.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said nearby Oak Grove Elementary School had been temporarily placed on lockdown following the incident.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.