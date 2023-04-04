Mother Tearfully Testifies in Ex's Trial as He Faces Death for Killing Her Child in 2014

A Miami mother went face-to-face Tuesday with the man who is accused of killing her daughter back in 2014.

The trial for Miguel Ruiz Lobo continued on Tuesday. Police said Ruiz Lobo killed 11-year-old Martha Guzman because of a bad breakup with her mom, Amaury Alvarenga.

The girl was found in her mother’s apartment in Miami, with her neck slashed and her wrists cut.

"She had her hand cut off, hanging from a little piece of skin," Alvarenga said through a translator. "Her forehead was dented. Lips were swollen."

It's been nearly 10 years since Marta Guzman was murdered in Miami, and her mother's ex-boyfriend is on trial. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

Alvarenga was working while Guzman was home alone that day. It was summer vacation. In tears, Alvarenda told the jury she trusted Guzman, which is why she was comfortable with leaving her home alone.

But surveillance video shown to the jury appeared to show someone else joining her.

“Do you see someone leaving from your apartment?” the prosecutor asked Alvarenga.

“Yes,” she said, pointing out a man captured on security surveillance video played in front of the jury.

“Do you feel like you know who that person was?” the prosecutor followed up.

“Miguel Ruiz,” Alvarenga answered.

An officer testified that as police analyzed the crime scene, Ruiz Lobo allegedly came back to ask questions.

Ruiz Lobo appeared to get very emotional as Alvarenga spoke about their relationship, and how his excessive drinking was the cause of their split.

Police said Ruiz Lobo made the scene look like a suicide, but the victim's mom and sister say she wasn’t suicidal.

If found guilty, the defendant could be sentenced to death. The trial continues on Wednesday.