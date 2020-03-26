Monroe County

Mother Whale, Calf Spotted In Waters Off Florida Keys

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking boaters to be aware of the creatures while out on the water.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Officials are urging boaters to be careful after a mother whale and her calf were spotted in the shallow waters off Florida Bay Thursday.

The 43-foot right whale and her roughly 19-foot calf were seen between Cape Sable and Marathon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The marine mammals were seen in waters as shallow as 14 feet.

The North Atlantic right whale is an endangered creature, with only about 400 whales remaining, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Local

coronavirus 12 mins ago

Broward County Urges Residents to Stay at Home Amid Pandemic

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Florida Extends Deadline to Pay Property Taxes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Anyone who sees the whales is asked to call NOAA Fisheries at 877-942-5343, or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922. Mariners on the water are asked to provide their exact coordinates should they see the whales.

This article tagged under:

Monroe CountyFlorida Keysall about animalsanimalswhales
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us