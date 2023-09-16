Mother who was hit by out of control driver the day the BSO chopper crashed speaks in exclusive interview

The woman who was hit by a car in August, which was the incident the Broward Sheriff’s Office rescue helicopter was traveling to before it crashed, has been released from the hospital and spoke in an exclusive interview with NBC6.

Elizabet Perez was with her son, Jose, when an out of control driver struck them at a North Lauderdale bus stop.

Security camera video showed the car slamming into the boy, then it rolled to a stop over him. People rushed from nearby businesses to help. One man pulled the boy out from under the car while another, Juan Castillo, called 911 and was stunned when he was told the air rescue helicopter had crashed on its way to the scene.

“I was going to drop my child off at school when suddenly I saw a car coming like it was burning tires and I no longer remember anything. When I go there were ambulances and I remember asking about my child. They told me that he was fine, that he only had a few scratches and I was the only one who was more or less injured and well, I don't remember anything else,” said Elizabet to NBC6.

Elisabet and her son were on the way to his preschool in North Lauderdale Monday morning when they were struck by the car, according to the boy's father.

Elisabet suffered broken bones in her legs and other injuries that have required multiple surgeries.



“I woke up four days later, they told me that they had performed surgery on my stomach and that I was going to need therapy to be able to walk,” Elisabet said.

“My children are the ones who will give me the strength to continue. I also thank God that my son came out safely from all that. He has some small scratches, here and there. But now, what I'm asking for is that justice be done,” Elisabet added.

The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Josue Efrain Cardoza Murcia, was charged with driving without a license.