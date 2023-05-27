Mother Whose 2-Year-Old Nearly Drowned in Coral Springs Canal Warns of Water Safety This Memorial Day Weekend

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after being pulled from a canal behind their home in Coral Springs is thanking the first responders for saving her son's life.

On April 4, 2023, when Coral Springs police and Fire rescue crews were dispatched to the emergency call, the boy, Jesus Taveras, Jr., was found unresponsive with neighbors performing CPR.

After taking over, the first responders were able to transport the child to Broward Health Coral Springs, where he has since made a full recovery.

The family were recently reunited with the dispatcher, police and fire crews who assisted in the call, along with the hospital staff who cared for the son, to thank them for their service.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Coral Springs police and fire are also reminding families this Memorial Day Weekend to keep an eye out on your children, enroll them in swimming lessons, use barriers or fences around bodies of water, and, most importantly, learn CPR techniques.