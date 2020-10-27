Mothers Call for End to Gun Violence After 3 Children Hurt in Goulds Shooting

Mothers who have lost their children to gun violence are calling for change in their communities.

“Our justice comes from our community," said Romania Dukes of organization Mothers Fighting for Justice. "If they get out and say something, what they see, it would be better.”

Tuesday's “Stop the Violence” news conference was organized after two teens and a 9-year-old were injured by gunfire on Sunday. Police say the teens in a Goulds residential complex were handling a gun that discharged.

“I’m speaking to the mothers in the community," said Tracy Brown. "You know, ain't nothing wrong with checking your child’s room when they leave. They don't get no respect or run nothing. You paying the bills!”

In August, two men were killed in the same Goulds housing community, and less than three years ago, 2-year-old Carnell Williams-Thomas was shot while riding his scooter. His case remains unsolved.

“The police and detectives can only do so much. You’ve got to help out too," said Carnell's mother.

Three minors were hospitalized after a shooting inside a Goulds neighborhood Sunday afternoon, law enforcement says.

The grieving mothers encouraged the youth to turn in their guns for a reward, no questions asked. Meanwhile, Democratic politicians called for gun safety legislation.

“We have to elect gun-sense candidates," said Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

"The people who have guns ought to be people who are trained to have guns to protect us," Rep. Donna Shalala said.