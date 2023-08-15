Mothers, community leaders speak out at gun violence forum in Liberty City

Community leaders and parents are addressing gun violence in Miami and Miami-Dade County.

They came together at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Liberty City Tuesday night to discuss ideas and solutions as students are heading back to school.

Tuesday’s public forum was hosted by The Florida Parents of Murdered Children and United Teachers of Dade. The conversation brought out dozens of families, police officers and community leaders, including mothers who've lost children to gun violence.

Anabel Herrera's 16-year-old son Bryan was murdered in Allapattah on Dec. 22, 2012. Police have not made any arrests in her son's death.

"He just had plans, he had a lot of plans for the future,” Herrera said.

Herrera and other mothers spoke about the lack of communication from law enforcement and how they wanted that to change.

"There's not enough detectives and we need more,” Herrera said. "I hope we all have a good outcome and they all felt compelled to make a change."

Tuesday's forum comes as students are heading back to school. One of the topics discussed was Florida's new gun law and its impact on schools. Floridians can now carry concealed guns without a permit.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade, pointed out 23 school shootings across the country this year.

"The clear book bag alone won't resolve the problem, it has to be a clear book bag with weapon detection,” one panelist said.

Parents and people in the community want answers and commitment from their leaders. As for Herrera, she plans to keep fighting for her son, and for justice.

"It gives me hope and that's all I can have right now,” Herrera said.

Among the panelists were Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie Daniels, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

They plan to connect with the mothers and families that spoke and figure out how they can move forward, address their questions and concerns and reduce gun violence in their communities.