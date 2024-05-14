Motorcycle crash causes major delays on I-95 in Broward

A motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County caused major traffic delays for commuters on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-95 near Griffin Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Florida Department of Transportation workers responded.

Crews set up cones surrounding the motorcycle, and a damaged white sedan could also be seen nearby.

Cameras also captured major traffic backups in the northbound lanes.

Alternate routes are US 441 or Federal Highway.

NBC6 is working to find out if there were any injuries and what may have led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.