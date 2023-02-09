Motorcycle Police Officer Killed in Crash in Pembroke Pines

A motorcycle police officer was killed in a crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, where footage showed the motorcycle down in the middle of the street with debris scattered across the roadway.

Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward Police Benevolent Association, confirmed that the officer died from his injuries.

Skirvin said it's possible the motorman tried to avoid debris in the roadway when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

The officer's identity wasn't released but Skirvin said he leaves behind three children.

A large law enforcement presence was seen at Memorial Regional Hospital where the officer was taken after the crash.

Amanda Plasencia/NBC 6 Pembroke Pines Police gather at Memorial Regional Hospital after a motorcycle officer was involved in a crash.

Police had the area near the crash scene closed off while they investigated.

UPDATE: All of NW 184 Avenue, between Johnson Street and NW 23rd Street, is being shutdown at this time due to an ongoing traffic crash investigation.



Drivers, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/IAKFrxq6pf — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 9, 2023

Officials haven't released any other information on the crash.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.