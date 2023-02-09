Pembroke Pines

Motorcycle Police Officer Killed in Crash in Pembroke Pines

The crash happened in the area of 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street

By Steve Litz

A motorcycle police officer was killed in a crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, where footage showed the motorcycle down in the middle of the street with debris scattered across the roadway.

Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward Police Benevolent Association, confirmed that the officer died from his injuries.

Skirvin said it's possible the motorman tried to avoid debris in the roadway when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

The officer's identity wasn't released but Skirvin said he leaves behind three children.

A large law enforcement presence was seen at Memorial Regional Hospital where the officer was taken after the crash.

Amanda Plasencia/NBC 6
Pembroke Pines Police gather at Memorial Regional Hospital after a motorcycle officer was involved in a crash.

Police had the area near the crash scene closed off while they investigated.

Officials haven't released any other information on the crash.

