Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital After Crash in NW Miami-Dade

A morning crash involving a car and motorcycle in northwest Miami-Dade had first responders airlift one person to the hospital.

The crash took place around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 84th Court and Miami Gardens Drive, with chopper footage showing a white vehicle and a motorcycle at the scene.

Air rescue was called for the driver of the motorcyclist, who was airlifted to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Their condition was not released at this time.

The condition of the car's driver was not released.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.