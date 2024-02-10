Motorcyclist dead after causing three-vehicle crash on I-75 near Pines Boulevard

A man is dead after causing an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle on the I-75 near Pines Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the motorcyclist was speeding in the center lane when he crashed with a black Chevrolet SUV, fell to the ground, and slid for a few yards before coming for a stop.

The driver of the third vehicle, a grey Chevrolet pickup truck, was unable to avoid the SUV and the motorcycle, crashing unto them and lodging the bike underneath the truck.

Troopers say the man riding the motorcycle was declared dead on scene and the other two drivers escaped unharmed.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement they will continue to investigate the crash.

