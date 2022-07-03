Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on Turnpike in Miami-Dade: FHP

Officers are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a statement.

A motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the Florida Turnpike in the area of Southwest 8th Street, according to FHP.

The motorcycle lost control and collided into a guardrail, the statement said.

Authorities said the rider died on scene as a result of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.