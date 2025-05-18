Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Little Havana

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Little Havana, police said.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the scene at Southwest Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers said the driver responsible took off.

NBC6 spoke to a witness who said they saw the incident happen.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"He didn't even stop, he didn't do nothing, he didn't care, he just crashed the motorcycle and ran away," the witness said.

The investigation into the incident remains active.