Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Little Havana

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the scene at Southwest Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Little Havana, police said.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the scene at Southwest Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street.

Officers said the driver responsible took off.

NBC6 spoke to a witness who said they saw the incident happen.

"He didn't even stop, he didn't do nothing, he didn't care, he just crashed the motorcycle and ran away," the witness said.

The investigation into the incident remains active.

