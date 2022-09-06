Motorcyclist Injured, Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Davie

A collision between a motorcycle and a Honda Civic in Davie sent one man to the hospital and another man to jail.

Kevin Daniel Hernandez, 23, was arrested the day after the crash that happened about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of South State Road 7.

According to the arrest report, a 1994 Honda Goldwing motorcycle was heading north on State Road 7 when it was sideswiped by Hernandez turning left from Southwest 49th Court.

The motorcycle crossed the median into oncoming traffic and the rider was ejected, suffering a broken right leg. His name was redacted from the police report.

Hernandez made an illegal left turn, ignored traffic signs, and drove off, the report stated.

A witness saw the collision and called police.

The car’s front bumper was left at the scene of the crash and police traced it to a 2022 Honda Civic.

About 10:30 a.m. Monday, a Davie police officer was searching the area and found the bumper-less Civic parked less than a mile from the crash scene. It was in a driveway facing away from the street in the 4200 block of Southwest 49th Court, police said.

Hernandez walked out of the house and spoke with investigators. He said he was making an illegal left turn and never saw the motorcycle then drove off in fear when he saw the injured rider in the roadway, investigators said.

He was arrested on charges that included leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury. At his first court appearance Tuesday, bond was set at $3,500. Hernandez was also ordered not to drive if released from the Broward County Jail.