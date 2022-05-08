Motorcyclist Injured in Miami Hit-and-Run

A motorcyclist was injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday in Miami, police said.

The crash happened at NW 12th Avenue and 31st Street.

According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to the scene at around 12:20 p.m. after the driver, who was possibly in a black pick-up truck, struck a man who was riding his motorcycle.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition by the Miami Fire Rescue, police said.

Northwest 12 Avenue between Northwest 30-31 streets were shut down northbound for the investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing. Check back for updates.