Police are investigating an early morning crash in southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Miami-Dade Police said the crash took place near the intersection of Southwest 102nd Avenue and 48th Street.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist lost control and ended up crashing into a tree. The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released additional details of their investigation at this time.