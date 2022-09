Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning between a motorcycle and a tanker truck that closed a major intersection in Deerfield Beach.

Chopper footage showed the scene near I-95 and Southwest 10th Street, with the westbound lanes closed due to the crash.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. and the male driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Officials have not released additional details on the crash at this time.