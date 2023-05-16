Broward County

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Deerfield Beach Intersection

The crash took place around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsboro Boulevard and Powerline Road.

Authorities are investigating a crash in Deerfield Beach that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the crash took place around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsboro Boulevard and Powerline Road.

When deputies responded they found the motorcycle driver on the ground suffering from injuries. The driver, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage showed debris from the crash scattered across the roadway.

Traffic homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Powerline Road was shut down up to the Palm Beach County line due to the investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

