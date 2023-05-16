Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Deerfield Beach Intersection

Authorities are investigating a crash in Deerfield Beach that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the crash took place around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsboro Boulevard and Powerline Road.

When deputies responded they found the motorcycle driver on the ground suffering from injuries. The driver, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage showed debris from the crash scattered across the roadway.

Traffic homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Powerline Road was shut down up to the Palm Beach County line due to the investigation.

The north and southbound lanes of Powerline Road from Hillsboro Boulevard to the Palm Beach County line in Deerfield Beach are shut down due to a traffic investigation. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes. @DFB_BSOAlerts pic.twitter.com/azfO9vL0HM — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 16, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

