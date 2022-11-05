Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2012 White Honda Crosstour was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching Atlantic Blvd. when it collided with a motorcycle.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop into the emergency lane.

Lanes were blocked for several hours on I-95 as officials investigated the crash.

The 32-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Broward Fire Rescue.

The male driver of the Honda had no reported injuries, according to FHP. Officials did not release the identity of either person involved.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

