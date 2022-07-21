Motorcyclist Killed in Crash That Closes Lanes of I-95 in Broward

A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle closed a section of a major Broward County highway early Thursday morning.

The crash took place just before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Pembroke Road. Florida Highway Patrol said a motorcycle struck a sedan that had been traveling in front of it.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 40-year-old man from Miami, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and later died. The driver of the sedan, a 36-year-old man from Miami, was not injured.

FHP has not released information on factors that may have caused the crash, including speed or alcohol.

Drivers were advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning rush hours before lanes reopened just after 7:30 a.m.