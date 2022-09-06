Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Transit Bus in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, BSO said.

Investigators have not released details of what led up to the crash.

Broward County Transit said in a statement that they're currently cooperating with authorities. No injuries were reported on the bus.

North Powerline Road between Copans Road and NW 18th Street was closed for the investigation. Motorists were advised to take alternate routes.