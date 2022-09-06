Broward County

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Transit Bus in Pompano Beach

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road

NBC Universal, Inc.

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, BSO said.

Investigators have not released details of what led up to the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Broward County Transit said in a statement that they're currently cooperating with authorities. No injuries were reported on the bus.

North Powerline Road between Copans Road and NW 18th Street was closed for the investigation. Motorists were advised to take alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us