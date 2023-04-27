Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Miami's Flagami Neighborhood

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Miami's Flagami neighborhood that left a motorcyclist dead Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Flagler Street and Southwest 47th Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Fire rescue also responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. Their identity wasn't released.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a red or maroon sedan making a turn onto Flagler Street and colliding with the motorcyclist.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver got out and took a look at the motorcyclist, then grabbed something from the car and took off on foot, the video showed.

The damaged vehicle, a Toyota, was still at the scene throughout the morning as detectives investigated.

Gabriella Pierre, who owns a nearby nail salon, said serious crashes happen too often in the area.

"They’re always driving really fast through here so I mean when we see people speeding we try to see on this side. We have chairs back there but sometimes they don’t even respect the light," Pierre said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay tuned to NBC6 on air and online for updates