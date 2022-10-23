Motorcyclist Killed in Shooting on I-95 in Miami: Police

A fatal shooting on I-95 left one motorcyclist dead on Sunday, Miami Police said.

Officers responded to the shooting on 1-95 Southbound near 69th Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found the motorcyclist with several gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

Traffic on I-95 Southbound has been shut down at 79th Street due to a reported shooting, Miami Police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Traffic on I-95 Southbound was temporarily shut down at 79th Street, police said. The scene has since been cleared.

"Our homicide team is on scene canvassing the area looking for any witnesses looking for anyone who saw what transpired while on the expressway," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and look for alternative routes until further notice.

“The incident did happen at a very busy time of the day. It’s football Sunday, a Sunday evening, where lots of people are out trying to enjoy the night with their families and their loved ones," Delva said. "It’s unfortunate we have to deal with this type of violence on the streets."

The Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.