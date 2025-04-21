Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

Motorcyclist killed in Tamiami crash: MDSO

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of 122nd Place and Southwest 18th Street.

By Briana Trujillo

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Tamiami on Sunday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the motorcyclist, a man, to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (MDSO) said that despite medical efforts, he did not survive. His identity has not been revealed.

Fire rescue said there were "multiple patients," but it was unclear how many were taken to the hospital.

The other vehicle involved remained on the scene. It was not clear if that driver could possibly face charges.

The MDSO Traffic Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

